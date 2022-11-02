Mount Pleasant Baptist support group completes Live Well Workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Dementia/Alzheimer’s Support Group at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church recently received certificates for completing a special 6-week workshop on living well.

The “Live Well Workshops: Take Back Your Health” was developed by Standfield University and provided by Wichita Falls Health Department instructors Felicia Fraga and Jelecia Miller and taught members of the support group the benefits of reading labels and understanding what foods to avoid, how to exercise and take care of their bodies and how to deal with stress.

Other sessions covered over the 6-week period included researching medications and treatments, living with chronic conditions and having better communication with your doctor.

In each session members of the group would discuss the ongoing issues they faced with the healthcare system and ways to solve those issues.

“I have a belief that anything to improve the health and our physical wellbeing is very, very important, especially as we get on in life,” Penny Wade, participant, said.

Better health takes planning, so each session attendees set a goal to complete before the next session until the workshop’s final session where they laid down plans for the next 3 to 6 months.

For more information on “Live Well Workshops: Take Back Your Health,” click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.