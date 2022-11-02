Noel Martin sentenced to 50 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls murder suspect was sentenced Wednesday morning after he took a plea agreement.

A Wichita County Jury found Noel Martin guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm on Tuesday, according to court documents. Noel was accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October of 2021.

Noel will serve 40 years in prison for the murder charge and 10 years in prison for the unlawful possession of a firearm charge. He also has 384 days of jail credit.

Prosecutors said Noel shot Jones during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys had argued that Noel should not be charged with murder. They acknowledged Noel shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said Jones had accused Noel of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel and Jones had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past.

