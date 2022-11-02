Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One injured in rollover wreck on FM 367

Rollover wreck
Rollover wreck(WCSO)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A rollover wreck sent a 74 year old man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the driver was taken by AMR to the hospital for a head injury. A Wichita County Facebook Post stated Iowa Park Fire had to cut the man from the vehicle.

The single vehicle wreck happened on FM 367 near Horseshoe Lake Road.

Texas DPS is leading the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Broken Arrow, Okla., police and fire department investigate the scene of a fire with multiple...
Family in suspected Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire

Latest News

Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
Wichita Falls
Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Noel Martin murder trial.
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder