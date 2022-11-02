One injured in rollover wreck on FM 367

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A rollover wreck sent a 74 year old man to the hospital Tuesday night.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke said the driver was taken by AMR to the hospital for a head injury. A Wichita County Facebook Post stated Iowa Park Fire had to cut the man from the vehicle.

The single vehicle wreck happened on FM 367 near Horseshoe Lake Road.

Texas DPS is leading the investigation.

