We have a First Alert Weather Day on Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, temperatures look comfortable with highs in the mid-70s. Thursday will be warm with a high of 78. Storm chances return to the forecast Thursday evening. Thursday evening, we may see a few strong to severe storms in the area, mainly in our northwestern counties. Primary hazards include small hail and gusty winds.

However, by Friday, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. This next storm system looks to bring additional rainfall totals to the area.

However, Friday’s severe weather threat is completely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. If they arrive early in the day, then our severe weather threat is very minimal. However, if the system slows down, then we may be looking at an increase in severe weather.

