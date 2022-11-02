Wichita Falls Transfer Station closes until further notice

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will be closed to the public until further notice, city officials announced Wednesday.

The scale is reportedly inoperable and the city has a maintenance crew on the way to repair it.

Customers who need to dispose of household waste during this time may use the city landfill at 10984 Wiley Road. City officials provided the following directions:

Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258

Proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road

Turn right (North) on Wiley Road and travel two miles

All landfill fees will apply accordingly, and all loads must be properly secured. Wichita Falls residents should also be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to dump for free.

