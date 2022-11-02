Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Transfer Station closes until further notice

Customers who need to dispose of household waste during this time may use the city landfill.
Customers who need to dispose of household waste during this time may use the city landfill.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Transfer Station will be closed to the public until further notice, city officials announced Wednesday.

The scale is reportedly inoperable and the city has a maintenance crew on the way to repair it.

Customers who need to dispose of household waste during this time may use the city landfill at 10984 Wiley Road. City officials provided the following directions:

  • Take Seymour Highway west toward Seymour to Highway 258
  • Proceed West on Highway 258 toward Kamay for approximately one mile to Wiley Road
  • Turn right (North) on Wiley Road and travel two miles

All landfill fees will apply accordingly, and all loads must be properly secured. Wichita Falls residents should also be prepared to show proof of residency and identification to dump for free.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown
Astronomers said they spotted a "planet killer" asteroid lurking undetected within the glare of...
‘Planet killer’ asteroid spotted in sun’s glare, scientists say
Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
Brendon Birt took a wrong turn and just happened to see a fire starting at the Lehman family’s...
Man makes wrong turn, saves 4 siblings from fire
Noel Martin murder trial.
Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder

Latest News

KAUZ Weather
We have a First Alert Weather Day on Friday
Rollover wreck
One injured in rollover wreck on FM 367
Wichita Falls ISD officials said this decision will not change the outcome of the 2022 season.
Hirschi appeal over Graham football game ruling denied
The event will be held at Memorial Auditorium.
Life Decisions Program coming to Wichita Falls