Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street

Sintera Mask.
Sintera Mask.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a woman Tuesday after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend.

Officers were called to the intersection of Humphreys and Juarez streets around 8:43 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

The victim reportedly told officers that he was stabbed by his girlfriend, identified as Sintera Mask. Court documents state the victim was sitting on the couch when Mask accused him of texting other women. The victim them reportedly started to gather his belongings.

While in the kitchen, the victim claimed Mask stood in front of him and told him he was not going to leave until he paid her the money he owed her.

Court documents state Mask grabbed a knife and swung it at the victim, stabbing him on his left side. Mask allegedly put the knife down and grabbed a small towel to try to stop the bleeding. When Mask left to get something else, the victim reportedly called police.

After investigating, officers discovered Mask had tried to clean the blood off of the ground and knife. She was charged with aggravated assault - family violence with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Mask remains jailed in Wichita County on bonds totaling $75,000.

