Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

19-year-old arrested after police find woman’s body in back of truck

Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body...
Authorities in Michigan say 19-year-old Stephen Freeman is facing charges after a woman's body was found in the back of his truck.(Macomb County, Michigan)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CNN) - Michigan authorities say a 19-year-old has been arrested after police found a woman’s body in the back of his truck.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident happened on Oct. 27.

Prosecutors said Stephen Freeman was driving a truck near Detroit when he hit a tractor-trailer and took off from the scene.

According to police, they eventually found Freeman and the truck but they also located the body of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz in the back of the vehicle.

Authorities said their investigation remains ongoing, and Freeman is facing charges that include receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. Both are 5-year felonies.

The prosecutor’s office did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Sintera Mask.
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
All they are left with are the memories they made with Jose Medina.
Daughter of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

Latest News

North Korea and South Korea are seen in this graphic.
North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM
FILE - The FBI seal is displayed on a podium before a news conference at the agency's...
FBI warns of ‘broad’ threat to synagogues in New Jersey
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint
FILE PHOTO - An attacker injured Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi at...
Paul Pelosi released from hospital a week after assault
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post