Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Cardboard boat race

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a longtime homecoming tradition.

Despite cold and rainy weather conditions, MSU Texas organizations gathered to compete in the cardboard boat race.

“Essentially all of our student organizations are allowed to sign up,” Imani Broadnax, assistant director of student leadership and involvement for fraternity and sorority life, said. “We give them about 3-4 weeks to fully build themselves a carboard boat, so they’re only allowed to use cardboard, duct tape and a couple of different types of glue.”

The boats are then lined up and inspected for any wrongdoings. Some of the things inspectors look for include originality and team spirit.

“I’m feeling really well, it’s a little gloomy out, it’s a little cold, a little rainy, but that’s not bringing anyone away from this,” Andres Revis, Redwine Honors Program participant, said. “I’m excited, I’m excited. I think it’s going to be pretty good. Our boat isn’t as fancy as other boats, but that’s okay. We want that rugged and versatile look and we really think it can win.”

And now, the race begins. Some boats start off well, while others have problems during launch. One competitor even tried to swim the whole way.

It was a race to see who could make it across the fastest. Competitors have to touch the wall on the opposite side of the lake before making the return journey Plenty of boats made it back. Others, however, had to swim or walk their way back, dragging their destroyed creation with them.

“We had to overcome a few challenges, balance, but those were immediately corrected,” Andrew Vann, American Chemical Society participant, said. “I think our lack of experience rowing definitely cost us the win, but we got across and finished, so I’m happy with that.”

All in all, it was a fun day for some and a wet day for others.

