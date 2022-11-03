Email City Guide
Friday Severe Storms

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our strong storm system crosses the area Friday with a chance for a few storms very late tonight and through the first part of the day on Friday. A storm or two may produce some gusty winds and a little hail. However, the greatest severe weather threat will be east of I35 on Friday afternoon, which is well east of us. Sunshine and breezy conditions can be expected Friday afternoon behind the dryline with highs in the 70s. A cool front brings a little drop in temperatures on Friday night. The weekend looks great.

