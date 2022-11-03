Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Pfizer tests combined COVID-19 and flu shot

FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in...
FILE - A syringe is placed into a vial of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic in Augusta, Maine, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer has launched its study of a combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, announced that the first participant has received a dose in Phase 1 of the trial.

The shot contains Pfizer’s updated, bivalent COVID-19 boosters and its flu vaccine.

The bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 strain and two omicron subvariants.

Other vaccine makers also are studying combination vaccines.

Novavax announced this month that its combination COVID-19 and flu vaccine candidate generated immune responses against coronavirus and influenza strains in an early clinical trial.

Moderna is also developing a combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine and another combination vaccine targeting flu, COVID-19 and RSV.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sintera Mask.
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
All they are left with are the memories they made with Jose Medina.
Daughter of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

Latest News

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is in short supply; what to do if you need it
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
In campaign swing, Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin