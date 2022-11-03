Email City Guide
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Friday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, will be warm with a high of 80, cloudy skies, and a chance for a stray shower or two. Storm chances return to the forecast overnight. However, by Friday, we could be looking at potentially strong to severe storms.

Hazards on Friday would include hail, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado that cannot be ruled out. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. If they arrive early in the day, then our severe weather threat is very minimal. However, if the system slows down, we may look at an increase in severe weather. It is looking like the system will be faster.

We have a First Alert Weather Day for Friday
