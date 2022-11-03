WF artist commissoned by The Alliance to paint mural at Weeks Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Public works department has partnered with the alliance to commission artist Aaron Soto of Wichita Falls to design and paint a four-sided mural on a building in weeks park.

Soto says this is part of a beautification program that they’re implementing to provide additional artistic benefits to the community that it serves making this mural the second to be installed along the Circle Trail System. Soto explained that her goal is to make it something fun for people to look at.

“I’ve already had one of the bikers from the path the bike trail come by and say like ‘man I’m tired of- I’m glad you did something with that building because I’m tired of looking at it.’ so I guess that’s my goal is to make it something fun to look at,” Soto said.

Soto says she was very excited about this project because of the subject matter which is a nature-inspired mural. It’s all native species to this region of Texas in particular. The mural is expected to be finished by December. If you’d like to see more of Soto’s work you can visit her website.

