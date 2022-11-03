Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF artist commissoned by The Alliance to paint mural at Weeks Park

Second mural to be installed along the Circle Trail System.
the circle trail system
the circle trail system(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The city of Wichita Falls Public works department has partnered with the alliance to commission artist Aaron Soto of Wichita Falls to design and paint a four-sided mural on a building in weeks park.

Soto says this is part of a beautification program that they’re implementing to provide additional artistic benefits to the community that it serves making this mural the second to be installed along the Circle Trail System. Soto explained that her goal is to make it something fun for people to look at.

“I’ve already had one of the bikers from the path the bike trail come by and say like ‘man I’m tired of- I’m glad you did something with that building because I’m tired of looking at it.’ so I guess that’s my goal is to make it something fun to look at,” Soto said.

Soto says she was very excited about this project because of the subject matter which is a nature-inspired mural. It’s all native species to this region of Texas in particular. The mural is expected to be finished by December. If you’d like to see more of Soto’s work you can visit her website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Sintera Mask.
Woman arrested after stabbing on Humphreys Street
All they are left with are the memories they made with Jose Medina.
Daughter of bicyclist killed in hit-and-run speaks out
Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin sentenced for murder
Eight new teachers are now in place at Kirby to help with the plan to improve STAAR test results.
Wichita Falls ISD details plan to stop Kirby takeover, shutdown

Latest News

Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Cardboard boat race
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Cardboard boat race
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
KAUZ WX
We have a First Alert Weather Day for Friday