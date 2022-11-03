Email City Guide
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old

Police Lights
Police Lights(WABI)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Rosewood in reference to CPR being done on a child. WFPD officials said the child was eventually taken to United Regional, where they were later pronounced deceased.

The WFPD Crime Against Persons and Crimes Against Children detectives are currently investigating this incident. The cause of death is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest.

