Wichita Falls PD arrests Welch Street murder suspect
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man wanted in connection with a Wichita Falls shooting that left one person dead and another injured is now in custody.
Officers arrested Sidney Donnell Garcia Thursday morning at 11 a.m. at a motel in the 1700 block of Seymour Highway.
Police said Garcia was wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
The crime reportedly happened in the 700 block of Welch Street on Oct. 27, 2022, where 45-year-old Michael Dewayne Allen of Wichita Falls was killed in a shooting. Another person was injured and rushed to United Regional where he was last reported in good, non-life-threatening condition, according to police.
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.