BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the regular season.
5A DII
Rider @ Lubbock
4A DI
Springtown - 14, WFHS - 45
Mineral Wells @ Burkburnett
4A DII
Midland Greenwood @ Hirschi
3A DI
Bowie @ Vernon
Jim Ned - 31, Iowa Park - 13
3A DII
Holliday - 38, Callisburg - 7
Valley View - 7, Henrietta - 34
S&S Consolidated - 0, City View - 48
Jacksboro - 63, Dublin - 0
2A DI
Olney @ Winters
Alvord - 28, Nocona - 31
2A DII
Wheeler @ Quanah
Archer City @ Munday
Electra @ Windthorst
Seymour @ Petrolia
1A DI
Vernon Northside @ Valley
Savoy @ Saint Jo
1A DII
Crowell @ Benjamin
Chillicothe - 26, Harrold - 44
Throckmorton @ Rule
Bryson @ Baird
Strawn @ Gold-Burg
Newcastle @ Forestburg
TAPPS
Wichita Christian @ Midland Holy Cross
