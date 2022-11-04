Email City Guide
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11

WFHS VS SPRINGTOWN
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the regular season.

5A DII

Rider @ Lubbock

4A DI

Springtown - 14, WFHS - 45

Mineral Wells @ Burkburnett

4A DII

Midland Greenwood @ Hirschi

3A DI

Bowie @ Vernon

Jim Ned - 31, Iowa Park - 13

3A DII

Holliday - 38, Callisburg - 7

Valley View - 7, Henrietta - 34

S&S Consolidated - 0, City View - 48

Jacksboro - 63, Dublin - 0

2A DI

Olney @ Winters

Alvord - 28, Nocona - 31

2A DII

Wheeler @ Quanah

Archer City @ Munday

Electra @ Windthorst

Seymour @ Petrolia

1A DI

Vernon Northside @ Valley

Savoy @ Saint Jo

1A DII

Crowell @ Benjamin

Chillicothe - 26, Harrold - 44

Throckmorton @ Rule

Bryson @ Baird

Strawn @ Gold-Burg

Newcastle @ Forestburg

TAPPS

Wichita Christian @ Midland Holy Cross

