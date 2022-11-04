Casa Mañana Celebrates 75th Anniversary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One Wichita Falls restaurant celebrated its 75th anniversary Friday and hosted a ribbon cutting. Casa Mañana manager, Seth Lions, has worked there for about 11 years. His great-great uncle, Nick Karr, opened the restaurant in 1947 and it is now owned by his son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Vicky Karr.

Lions says Casa Mañana is a stable in Downtown Wichita Falls with the red taco concept that makes them stand out from the rest. Lions believes they have stayed open this long because of the community.

“We’re just super super blessed I mean we have such a great community that supports us left and right through the up times the down times. Through covid, it’s been up and down a little bit but you know everybody’s had our backs through supportive to-go’s,” Lions said.

Lions says going through the pandemic really showed them how much support they actually have in the community and are grateful for all of their regular and new customers.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.