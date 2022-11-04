Digital class gives seniors a second chance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Residents in the city’s east side are learning new skills thanks to the All Hands Cultural Community Center and the AARP. The center is now offering free digital classes for seniors.

The classes are designed for those 50 and older.

“I’m looking for employment and I felt like my skills weren’t up to date,” Lee Annlees of Wichita Falls said.

Lee is one of several students who signed up for the Senior Planet Digital Class. The goal is to give students confidence in using a computer and typing.

“I’ve been unemployed for almost 18 years,” lee said. “I’ve learned how to download files. How to bring up more than one file. Gow to transfer. How to use my camera on it. I’ve learned so much.”

But for some, the classes are more about building community or even confidence in themselves.

“Not only learning some technology but also learning more about themselves to unleash some potential,” All Hands Community Center Co-founder JW Harris said. “That hidden treasure that’s there, and to not let your knowledge sit down.”

“I enrolled in the class because of socialization and I wanted to learn a little bit more about computers.,” said student Sharon Devine. “It helped me with my typing skills. Before that I had very little typing skills. I wouldn’t say I’m an expert but I’m better.”

Lee is hoping her new skills will help with her job search.

“I think it’s gonna mean a lot because I’ve applied for several jobs online and probably over a hundred jobs and I haven’t gotten one response,” Lee said.

