Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF

He spoke on issues such as the Fentanyl crisis.
Governor of Texas
Governor of Texas
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in his hometown of Wichita Falls Friday for what he says is to ensure that he remains the Governor of Texas.

Governor Abbott spoke about issues he believes are important to people which is the economy and the inflation that he says is caused by president Joe Biden. He went on to talk about people trying to enter the U.S. illegally through the south border and linked that to the Fentanyl Crisis.

“Maybe the most deadly thing coming across the border is deadly fentanyl. Y’all know about it seems like, two tiny milligrams of fentanyl is a deadly dose. Fentanyl comes from China it goes to Mexico where the drug cartels get it and lace it onto drugs that look like valid pharmaceutical drugs that you would get at a drug store,” Gov. Abbott said.

He ended his speech by encouraging everyone to go out to vote and waited until everyone who wanted one, got a picture with him before heading to Midland for another campaign stop.

