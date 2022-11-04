Email City Guide
Strong storms will develop around lunchtime

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday we are looking at the potential for some strong to severe storms. Hazards on Friday would include hail and damaging winds. However, Friday’s severe weather threat is entirely conditional on the timing of the dryline and cold front. The dryline looks to fire off a few storms in the area around lunchtime. These storms could produce hail and strong wind speeds.

After the cold front pushes through, temperatures will drop. Friday night’s low will be 39 with clearing skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 72 with sunny skies. Sunday looks warmer. We will have a high of 80 with sunny skies.

