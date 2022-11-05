Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Coroner: 4 dead, including gunman, in Pennsylvania shooting

Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people,...
Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COGAN STATION, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting in central Pennsylvania has ended in the deaths of four people, including the alleged gunman.

Officials in Lycoming County say a female shooting victim was reported Saturday morning in Jordan Township.

State police say arriving troopers found a man “actively firing with a rifle.”

Police say members fired shots and the scene was secured.

No officers were injured.

Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. tells The (Williamsport) Sun-Gazette that a man and two women were killed along with the suspected gunman.

No other details about the shooting or the victims were immediately released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
The academic situation at Kirby Middle School is a big focus this year for the district.
The future of Kirby Middle School part 1
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

Latest News

Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Midland Greenwood vs Hirschi football highlights
Midland Greenwood vs Hirschi football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights