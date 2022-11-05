Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fugitive arrested after investigator spots him on vacation at Disney World

A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.
A New York man on the run was caught at the happiest place on earth, Disney World.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A fugitive ended up being caught while vacationing at Disney World.

Quashon Burton was visiting Disney’s Animal Kingdom when an inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service caught sight of him.

The inspector, Jeff Andre, was also on vacation and knew who Burton was because he had signed his arrest warrant.

Burton allegedly stole the identities of at least four people to get nearly 150,000 in government loans meant to help struggling businesses during the pandemic.

The 31-year-old was on the run for a year before he was arrested.

Federal prosecutors have argued against Burton’s release on bail because they say he might run again.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
The academic situation at Kirby Middle School is a big focus this year for the district.
The future of Kirby Middle School part 1
“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2

Latest News

Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights
Midland Greenwood vs Hirschi football highlights
Midland Greenwood vs Hirschi football highlights