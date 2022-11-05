Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.

Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death. They did not provide any immediate further comment.

Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series “House of Carters” that aired on E! Entertainment Television.

Deputies responded around 11 a.m. following reports of a medical emergency at the home in Lancaster, said Deputy Alejandra Parra with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Parra said the deputies found a deceased person at the residence, but she could not immediately confirm it was Carter.

Carter’s fifth and final studio album, “LOVE,” was released in 2018.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
The academic situation at Kirby Middle School is a big focus this year for the district.
The future of Kirby Middle School part 1

Latest News

Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights
Midland Greenwood vs Hirschi football highlights
Midland Greenwood vs Hirschi football highlights