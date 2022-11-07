Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Amber Alert issued for Texas 13-year-old believed abducted

An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe...
An Amber Alert has been issued in Texas for Joanna Luna, a San Antonio teen officials believe was abducted.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Madison Herber
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert on Sunday for an abducted 13-year-old from San Antonio.

Joanna Luna and is described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, 5-foot-5 and 110 pounds. She was last seen Aug. 20 wearing a dark gray T-shirt with black and pink Nike shorts and pink and purple slides.

Law enforcement officials believe she is with 17-year-old Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez who has been named a suspect in her disappearance. He is identified as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, no other description given.

A UHaul bearing an Arizona license plate with a license number of AE44935 was previously announced as the vehicle they were in, but it has since been found.

Anyone with information can contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

Latest News

Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Bob Barrow explained the details of the Wichita Falls Art Battle.
WF Art Battle Interview
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights