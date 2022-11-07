Email City Guide
Are you ready to vote? What you need at the polls

Wichita County
Wichita County(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election Day is expected to bring in large crowds of voters and what you bring to the polls matters. There are several forms of I.D. you can bring to the polls besides a state-issued I.D.

Wichita County Elections Manager Penny Baxley explains what you can use.

“They can take an impediment and they can take like a form of a bill, a paycheck stub, they can also use their concealed license, their passport, and their military I.D. There are different forms of I.D.’s they can use if they don’t have a state-issued I.D,” said Baxley.

Poll workers can help voters at the polls but they are not allowed to tell voters who to vote for. If voters need help reading the ballots, poll workers can help but they can’t stand over a voter while they cast a vote. Poll workers also can’t question a voter’s form of I.D. they choose to use.

Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm. Click here for the location nearest you.

