WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is hosting an Art Battle where local artists will be competing to represent Wichita Falls in the next round of the competition.

The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 12. with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be bought online for $22 or at the door for $25.

