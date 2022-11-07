Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Authorities: Dog found carrying human arm, head still missing

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the...
Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.(WLBT)
By Josh Carter, Anthony Warren and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Police were called to respond to a scene in Mississippi on Saturday after receiving reports of a dog carrying a person’s severed arm.

Decapitated human remains were found in a south Jackson neighborhood, but not all parts of the person were found, according to the Hinds County Coroner.

Authorities are still searching for the victim’s missing head.

Officers with the Jackson Police Department found a charred arm on the road and more of the body later in a wooded area behind a nearby abandoned home.

WLBT reports it’s unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

Latest News

Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Bob Barrow explained the details of the Wichita Falls Art Battle.
WF Art Battle Interview
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights