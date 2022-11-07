BBB makes improvements to scam tracker
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Better Business Bureau officials have announced updates to their scam tracker.
The online tool reportedly saved consumers an estimated $31.4 million in 2021. BBB officials said the following improvements were implemented:
- It is now easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop
- It includes a new guided questionnaire that makes it quick and easy to report a scam
- Consumers can now review and edit their reports before submission, and then share the report with friends and family via social media or email
- They also have the option to receive updates about the constantly evolving tactics that scammers use
- An upgraded search function enables consumers to search scams in the tool by URL, email address, phone number and more
- Enhanced report functionality that enables scam data sharing with fraud-fighting partners
The scam tracker was created for the BBB to receive scam information and alert the public and government about marketplace fraud.
If you’ve spotted a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here.
