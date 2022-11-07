Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

BBB makes improvements to scam tracker

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Better Business Bureau officials have announced updates to their scam tracker.

The online tool reportedly saved consumers an estimated $31.4 million in 2021. BBB officials said the following improvements were implemented:

  • It is now easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop
  • It includes a new guided questionnaire that makes it quick and easy to report a scam
  • Consumers can now review and edit their reports before submission, and then share the report with friends and family via social media or email
  • They also have the option to receive updates about the constantly evolving tactics that scammers use
  • An upgraded search function enables consumers to search scams in the tool by URL, email address, phone number and more
  • Enhanced report functionality that enables scam data sharing with fraud-fighting partners

The scam tracker was created for the BBB to receive scam information and alert the public and government about marketplace fraud.

If you’ve spotted a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Taylor.
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11

Latest News

Election Day is expected to bring in large crowds of voters and what you bring to the polls...
Are you ready to vote? Here’s what you need at the polls
You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal.
Suki is looking for her forever home
Emily's Legacy Rescue has a $140 adoption fee for dogs.
Lily and Lexi are looking for their forever homes
Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade