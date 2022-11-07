BBB makes improvements to scam tracker

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Better Business Bureau officials have announced updates to their scam tracker.

The online tool reportedly saved consumers an estimated $31.4 million in 2021. BBB officials said the following improvements were implemented:

It is now easier for consumers to report scams via mobile or desktop

It includes a new guided questionnaire that makes it quick and easy to report a scam

Consumers can now review and edit their reports before submission, and then share the report with friends and family via social media or email

They also have the option to receive updates about the constantly evolving tactics that scammers use

An upgraded search function enables consumers to search scams in the tool by URL, email address, phone number and more

Enhanced report functionality that enables scam data sharing with fraud-fighting partners

The scam tracker was created for the BBB to receive scam information and alert the public and government about marketplace fraud.

If you’ve spotted a scam, report it to BBB Scam Tracker by clicking here.

