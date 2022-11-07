Changes in the Forecast this Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and humid air will flow north tonight and Tuesday with an increase in clouds and a little fog possible. There will also be some scattered showers at times. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday with most highs in the 70s. We should see more sun on Wednesday with strong south winds. Look for highs to get to 80. A strong front arrives with the chance for a few showers on Thursday, followed by gusty north winds and much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures may get cold enough for a light freeze by Saturday morning. The overall weather pattern looks much cooler for a big part of the rest of November.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.