Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Changes in the Forecast this Week

By Ken Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Warm and humid air will flow north tonight and Tuesday with an increase in clouds and a little fog possible. There will also be some scattered showers at times. Temperatures will be warm on Tuesday with most highs in the 70s. We should see more sun on Wednesday with strong south winds. Look for highs to get to 80. A strong front arrives with the chance for a few showers on Thursday, followed by gusty north winds and much cooler weather for Friday and the weekend. Temperatures may get cold enough for a light freeze by Saturday morning. The overall weather pattern looks much cooler for a big part of the rest of November.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Taylor.
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11

Latest News

Warm and Humid Before Changes by Friday
Warm and Humid Before Changes by Friday
Isolated storms are possible Monday evening
weather
Isolated storms are possible Monday evening
Beautiful Fall Weekend
Great Looking Weekend