Community celebrates Veterans Day at parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community.

Local high schools ROTC programs also took part in the parade, along with multiple organizations that help veterans, such as Base Camp Lindsey. Some organizations stopped and saluted to show their respect, and there was a large turnout overall.

“Well we have a lot of veterans here in Wichita Falls that have served for us and some are family some are friends,” attendee Bennie Jensen said. “It’s just the thing to do is come, come and support them.”

This is the first parade they have hosted since the pandemic started. More Veterans Day events can be found by clicking here.

