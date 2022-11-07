Isolated storms are possible Monday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers and storms with temps rising to 76. Monday night, temps will fall to 66 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 77 with overcast skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Wednesday, temps will climb into the low 80s with generally sunny skies. The same will apply to Thursday. However, a strong cold front will arrive Thursday causing temps to fall drastically. Our high on Friday will only be 54 with a low of 32. Some places in Texoma may see their first freeze of the season this weekend.

