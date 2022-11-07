Kappa Sigma hosts Box-A-Thon as fundraiser for Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon to raise money for local charity Faith Mission November 4 - 6.

During this time, the young men actively raised awareness on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located by Midwestern State University. Each year the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population. Each member will build a cardboard home for the weekend eating, resting and sleeping in these boxes.

“It’s a good way to show everybody that we are all for our community and giving back and making sure that we give the best opportunity to anybody that needs it and just let the whole community if they need us we will be around,” Jaxon McAdeen, Kappa Sigma member said.

if you’d like to make a donation to Faith Mission, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.