MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Theta Gamma chapter of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity hosted its 34th annual Box-A-Thon this past weekend to raise money for Faith Mission.

The group of young men was on the corners of Taft and Hampstead located near Midwestern State University. Each year, the members come together for this cause in support of the local homeless population.

Each member builds their cardboard home for the weekend, and eats, rests and sleeps in these boxes.

“It’s a good way to show everybody that we are all for our community and giving back and making sure that we give the best opportunity to anybody that needs it and just let the whole community know if they need us, we will be around,” Jaxon McAdeen, Kappa Sigma member.

They were there all weekend for the event.

