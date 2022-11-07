Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.
The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:42 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

Latest News

Bob Barrow explained the details of the Wichita Falls Art Battle.
WF Art Battle Interview
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Mineral Wells vs Burkburnett football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights
Rider vs Lubbock football highlights