Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Oscar, Tony-nominated writer-director Douglas McGrath dies

FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on...
FILE - Douglas McGrath poses to promote his film "Infamous" during the Toronto Film Festival on Sept. 13, 2006. McGrath died Thursday at his office in Manhattan, producer Daryl Roth said. A representative said the cause was a heart attack.(AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)
By MARK KENNEDY
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Stage, TV and film writer-director Douglas McGrath, who earned a Tony nomination for “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” and an Oscar nod for the “Bullets Over Broadway” screenplay he co-wrote with Woody Allen, died Thursday. He was 64.

The death was announced by the producers of McGrath’s solo off-Broadway show, “Everything’s Fine,” which opened last month. A show representative said the cause was a heart attack. McGrath had written and was starring in “Everything’s Fine,” and was directed by John Lithgow.

“The company of ‘Everything’s Fine’ was honored to have presented his solo autobiographical show,” the producers said in a statement. “Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humor, and sends deepest condolences to his family.”

McGrath began his writing career on the staff of “Saturday Night Live” and went on to pen the plays “Checkers,” “The Age of Innocence” and the musical “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” which ran on Broadway from 2013-2019.

“Doug was smart, funny, talented, kind, a great friend, and a wonderful storyteller who leaves a legacy of love and laughter,” King wrote in tribute on Instagram.

McGrath was nominated for an Academy Award for the screenplay of 1994′s “Bullets Over Broadway,” which he co-wrote with Allen. The screenplay was used as a basis for Allen’s 2014 Broadway stage adaptation.

McGrath’s other films included “Emma” starring Gwyneth Paltrow, and “Nicholas Nickleby” starring Charlie Hunnam, both of which he wrote and directed. He also wrote and directed the 2006 Truman Capote biopic “Infamous,” starring Toby Jones.

He earned two Emmy Awards nominations for directing two documentaries for HBO: “His Way,” about legendary music promoter and movie producer Jerry Weintraub, and “Becoming Mike Nichols.”

He is survived by wife, Jane Read Martin, and son Henry McGrath.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

Latest News

Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Bob Barrow explained the details of the Wichita Falls Art Battle.
WF Art Battle Interview
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights