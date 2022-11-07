The Red River Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu hosts Turkey Trot Drive

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Food Bank is being supported by the Red River Brazilian Jiu-jitsu. Saturday they held their third annual Turkey Trot Drive.

In order to participate, students needed to donate canned goods to the food bank. Jiu-jitsu coach and Wichita Falls volunteer, Vincent Reed, says this is a great way to show kids how to give back. Reed says an event like this means a great deal and he wants the kids to know that their contribution matters.

“It’s a great way to show them how to give back to his community to sit here and help others that are in need. You made a difference in this world even with this world the way that it is right now. There’s a lot of financial issues just hunger issues,” Reed said.

The martial arts school managed to fill up four large boxes of canned goods for the food bank.

