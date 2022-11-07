Email City Guide
WF community celebrates Veterans Day Parade

veterans day parade
veterans day parade(Kauz)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls community gathered downtown to celebrate the Veterans Day parade showing honor and support to those who have served and are still serving in the community.

Local high schools’ ROTC programs also took part in the parade along with multiple organizations such as Base Camp Lindsey. Some organizations stopped and saluted to show their respect and it was a large turnout overall.

“Well we have a lot of veterans here in Wichita Falls that have served for us and some are family some are friends. It’s just the thing to do is come and support them,” Bennie Jensen, an attendee said.

This is the first parade they have hosted since the pandemic. They have other events lined up next weekend to celebrate Veterans Day some of which can be found on our community calendar.

