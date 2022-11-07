Email City Guide
Where to vote for the November 2022 election

Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, giving residents a chance to let their voices be heard.

Below are the polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for each county across Texoma:

Archer County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Archer County Activity Building512 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City
Holliday Community Center200 North Walnut Street, HollidayNov. 8
Lakeside City Comm. Building4344 St., Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls
Scotland City Hall727 Ave L., Scotland
Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall19119 U.S. HWY-281, Windthorst
Megargel City Hall902 Cedar Street, Megargel

Baylor County

All Baylor County Election will be held at the Baylor County Courthouse at 101 S. Washington St. in Seymour. Each precinct will be sent to a different office in the courthouse, they are listed below.

PRECINCTOFFICE
Precinct 1Baylor County Library
Precinct 2County Attorney
Precinct 3District Courtroom
Precinct 4County Tax Assessor Collector

Clay County

PRECINCTLOCATIONADDRESS
1 - SE Henrietta
8 - NE Henrietta
9 - NW Henrietta
15 - SW Henrietta		Wells Fargo Building210 N Bridge St., Henrietta
6 - ByersRed River Valley Venue & Opry719 Main St., Byers
10 - VashtiVashti Community Center9354 E FM 174, Bellevue
11 - Dean1st Baptist Church of Dean7241 State Hwy 79 N, Wichita Falls
12 - JollyJolly First Baptist Church321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls
13 - ThornberryThornberry Community Center14318 FM 171 W, Wichita Falls
14 - CharlieCharlie Community Center136 Sudan St., Wichita Falls
17 - ArrowheadChrist Comm. Fellowship Center1143 Nakomis Trl., Wichita Falls
20 - MidwayBluegrove Community Center823 FM 172, Henrietta
24 - BellevueBellevue Community Center509 Franklin St., Bellevue
26 - Buffalo SpringsBuffalo Springs Community Center6302 FM 174, Bellevue
27 - PetroliaPetrolia Volunteer Fire Department124 S Central Ave., Petrolia
32 - WindthorstVeitenheimer Residence2100 Veitenheimer Road, Windthorst

Hardeman County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Hardeman County Courthouse300 S. Main St., Quanah
Chillicothe City Hall14501 Hwy 287, Chillicothe

Jack County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Jack County Courthouse100 N. Main St. Ste. 104, Jacksboro
Jack County Fair Barn1072 State HWY-59, Jacksboro
Perrin Church of Christ105 W. Eberhart St., Perrin
Bryson Senior Citizens Building201 S. College, Bryson

Montague County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Montague County Annex Community Room11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague
Nocona Community Center807 W. HWY 82, Nocona
Saint Jo Civic Center101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo
Bowie Bible Baptist Church1400 HWY 59N, Bowie
Tales N Trails Museum1522 E HWY 82, Nocona
Bowie Public Library301 Walnut St, Bowie
Forestburg Community Center16617 FM 455, Forestburg
Sunset City Hall119 FM 1749, Sunset
Ringgold Fire Hall17832 N HWY 81, Ringgold
Valley View Baptist Church6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort

Throckmorton County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Woodson City Hall221 N. Highway 183, Woodson
Depot Library120 E Chestnut, Throckmorton
Elbert First Baptist Church6290 Hwy 79, Elbert
First Baptist Church Conference Room211 N Minter St. Throckmorton

Wichita County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Allendale Baptist Church4650 Allendale Road, Wichita Falls
The Forum2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls
Western Hills Baptist Church5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls
Faith Lodge #11583503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls
MSU Texas Clark Student Center, RM Comanche Suites3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls
Kamay VFD8537 SH 258 W, Kamay
Texas Highway Department1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
Wesley United Methodist Church1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls
First Baptist Church at Sheppard2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls
Legacy Church of God1420 TX-11 Loop, Wichita Falls
Cameron Gardens VFD153 FM 1740, Wichita Falls
Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg.102 West College, Burkburnett
10th & Broad Church of Christ1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls
Region IX Education Center301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
First Baptist Family Center300 W Bank, Iowa Park
First Baptist Church in Iowa Park411 S Wall, Iowa Park
Martin Luther King Center1100 Smith, Wichita Falls
Jefferson Baptist Church401 Jefferson St., Wichita Falls
Mercy Church3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls
Life Church4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls
Floral Heights United Methodist Church2215 10th Street, Wichita Falls
Haws Rd. Community Church2635 Haws Road, Iowa Park
First Baptist Church in Electra406 W Garrison, Electra

Wilbarger County

LOCATIONADDRESS
Wilbarger County Auditorium2100 Yamparika St., Vernon
Vernon Housing Authority1111 Ross Street, Vernon
Willbarger County Commissioner Courtroom1700 Willbargar St., Room 12, Vernon
Calvary Baptist Church2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon

Young County

LOCATIONADDRESS
North Central Texas College in Graham928 Cherry St, Graham

