Where to vote for the November 2022 election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, giving residents a chance to let their voices be heard.
Below are the polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for each county across Texoma:
Archer County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Archer County Activity Building
|512 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City
|Holliday Community Center
|200 North Walnut Street, HollidayNov. 8
|Lakeside City Comm. Building
|4344 St., Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls
|Scotland City Hall
|727 Ave L., Scotland
|Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall
|19119 U.S. HWY-281, Windthorst
|Megargel City Hall
|902 Cedar Street, Megargel
Baylor County
All Baylor County Election will be held at the Baylor County Courthouse at 101 S. Washington St. in Seymour. Each precinct will be sent to a different office in the courthouse, they are listed below.
|PRECINCT
|OFFICE
|Precinct 1
|Baylor County Library
|Precinct 2
|County Attorney
|Precinct 3
|District Courtroom
|Precinct 4
|County Tax Assessor Collector
Clay County
|PRECINCT
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|1 - SE Henrietta
8 - NE Henrietta
9 - NW Henrietta
15 - SW Henrietta
|Wells Fargo Building
|210 N Bridge St., Henrietta
|6 - Byers
|Red River Valley Venue & Opry
|719 Main St., Byers
|10 - Vashti
|Vashti Community Center
|9354 E FM 174, Bellevue
|11 - Dean
|1st Baptist Church of Dean
|7241 State Hwy 79 N, Wichita Falls
|12 - Jolly
|Jolly First Baptist Church
|321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls
|13 - Thornberry
|Thornberry Community Center
|14318 FM 171 W, Wichita Falls
|14 - Charlie
|Charlie Community Center
|136 Sudan St., Wichita Falls
|17 - Arrowhead
|Christ Comm. Fellowship Center
|1143 Nakomis Trl., Wichita Falls
|20 - Midway
|Bluegrove Community Center
|823 FM 172, Henrietta
|24 - Bellevue
|Bellevue Community Center
|509 Franklin St., Bellevue
|26 - Buffalo Springs
|Buffalo Springs Community Center
|6302 FM 174, Bellevue
|27 - Petrolia
|Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department
|124 S Central Ave., Petrolia
|32 - Windthorst
|Veitenheimer Residence
|2100 Veitenheimer Road, Windthorst
Hardeman County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Hardeman County Courthouse
|300 S. Main St., Quanah
|Chillicothe City Hall
|14501 Hwy 287, Chillicothe
Jack County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Jack County Courthouse
|100 N. Main St. Ste. 104, Jacksboro
|Jack County Fair Barn
|1072 State HWY-59, Jacksboro
|Perrin Church of Christ
|105 W. Eberhart St., Perrin
|Bryson Senior Citizens Building
|201 S. College, Bryson
Montague County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Montague County Annex Community Room
|11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague
|Nocona Community Center
|807 W. HWY 82, Nocona
|Saint Jo Civic Center
|101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo
|Bowie Bible Baptist Church
|1400 HWY 59N, Bowie
|Tales N Trails Museum
|1522 E HWY 82, Nocona
|Bowie Public Library
|301 Walnut St, Bowie
|Forestburg Community Center
|16617 FM 455, Forestburg
|Sunset City Hall
|119 FM 1749, Sunset
|Ringgold Fire Hall
|17832 N HWY 81, Ringgold
|Valley View Baptist Church
|6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort
Throckmorton County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Woodson City Hall
|221 N. Highway 183, Woodson
|Depot Library
|120 E Chestnut, Throckmorton
|Elbert First Baptist Church
|6290 Hwy 79, Elbert
|First Baptist Church Conference Room
|211 N Minter St. Throckmorton
Wichita County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Allendale Baptist Church
|4650 Allendale Road, Wichita Falls
|The Forum
|2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls
|Western Hills Baptist Church
|5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls
|Faith Lodge #1158
|3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls
|MSU Texas Clark Student Center, RM Comanche Suites
|3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls
|Kamay VFD
|8537 SH 258 W, Kamay
|Texas Highway Department
|1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls
|Wesley United Methodist Church
|1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls
|First Baptist Church at Sheppard
|2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls
|Legacy Church of God
|1420 TX-11 Loop, Wichita Falls
|Cameron Gardens VFD
|153 FM 1740, Wichita Falls
|Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg.
|102 West College, Burkburnett
|10th & Broad Church of Christ
|1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls
|Region IX Education Center
|301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls
|First Baptist Family Center
|300 W Bank, Iowa Park
|First Baptist Church in Iowa Park
|411 S Wall, Iowa Park
|Martin Luther King Center
|1100 Smith, Wichita Falls
|Jefferson Baptist Church
|401 Jefferson St., Wichita Falls
|Mercy Church
|3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls
|Life Church
|4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls
|Floral Heights United Methodist Church
|2215 10th Street, Wichita Falls
|Haws Rd. Community Church
|2635 Haws Road, Iowa Park
|First Baptist Church in Electra
|406 W Garrison, Electra
Wilbarger County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Wilbarger County Auditorium
|2100 Yamparika St., Vernon
|Vernon Housing Authority
|1111 Ross Street, Vernon
|Willbarger County Commissioner Courtroom
|1700 Willbargar St., Room 12, Vernon
|Calvary Baptist Church
|2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon
Young County
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|North Central Texas College in Graham
|928 Cherry St, Graham
