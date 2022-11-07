Where to vote for the November 2022 election

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Election Day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, giving residents a chance to let their voices be heard.

Below are the polling locations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for each county across Texoma:

Archer County

LOCATION ADDRESS Archer County Activity Building 512 West Cottonwood Street, Archer City Holliday Community Center 200 North Walnut Street, HollidayNov. 8 Lakeside City Comm. Building 4344 St., Hwy 79 South, Wichita Falls Scotland City Hall 727 Ave L., Scotland Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 U.S. HWY-281, Windthorst Megargel City Hall 902 Cedar Street, Megargel

Baylor County

All Baylor County Election will be held at the Baylor County Courthouse at 101 S. Washington St. in Seymour. Each precinct will be sent to a different office in the courthouse, they are listed below.

PRECINCT OFFICE Precinct 1 Baylor County Library Precinct 2 County Attorney Precinct 3 District Courtroom Precinct 4 County Tax Assessor Collector

Clay County

PRECINCT LOCATION ADDRESS 1 - SE Henrietta

8 - NE Henrietta

9 - NW Henrietta

15 - SW Henrietta Wells Fargo Building 210 N Bridge St., Henrietta 6 - Byers Red River Valley Venue & Opry 719 Main St., Byers 10 - Vashti Vashti Community Center 9354 E FM 174, Bellevue 11 - Dean 1st Baptist Church of Dean 7241 State Hwy 79 N, Wichita Falls 12 - Jolly Jolly First Baptist Church 321 Mowery Street, Wichita Falls 13 - Thornberry Thornberry Community Center 14318 FM 171 W, Wichita Falls 14 - Charlie Charlie Community Center 136 Sudan St., Wichita Falls 17 - Arrowhead Christ Comm. Fellowship Center 1143 Nakomis Trl., Wichita Falls 20 - Midway Bluegrove Community Center 823 FM 172, Henrietta 24 - Bellevue Bellevue Community Center 509 Franklin St., Bellevue 26 - Buffalo Springs Buffalo Springs Community Center 6302 FM 174, Bellevue 27 - Petrolia Petrolia Volunteer Fire Department 124 S Central Ave., Petrolia 32 - Windthorst Veitenheimer Residence 2100 Veitenheimer Road, Windthorst

Hardeman County

LOCATION ADDRESS Hardeman County Courthouse 300 S. Main St., Quanah Chillicothe City Hall 14501 Hwy 287, Chillicothe

Jack County

LOCATION ADDRESS Jack County Courthouse 100 N. Main St. Ste. 104, Jacksboro Jack County Fair Barn 1072 State HWY-59, Jacksboro Perrin Church of Christ 105 W. Eberhart St., Perrin Bryson Senior Citizens Building 201 S. College, Bryson

Montague County

LOCATION ADDRESS Montague County Annex Community Room 11339 State Hwy 59N, Montague Nocona Community Center 807 W. HWY 82, Nocona Saint Jo Civic Center 101 E Boggess St., Saint Jo Bowie Bible Baptist Church 1400 HWY 59N, Bowie Tales N Trails Museum 1522 E HWY 82, Nocona Bowie Public Library 301 Walnut St, Bowie Forestburg Community Center 16617 FM 455, Forestburg Sunset City Hall 119 FM 1749, Sunset Ringgold Fire Hall 17832 N HWY 81, Ringgold Valley View Baptist Church 6159 FM 103, Spanish Fort

Throckmorton County

LOCATION ADDRESS Woodson City Hall 221 N. Highway 183, Woodson Depot Library 120 E Chestnut, Throckmorton Elbert First Baptist Church 6290 Hwy 79, Elbert First Baptist Church Conference Room 211 N Minter St. Throckmorton

Wichita County

LOCATION ADDRESS Allendale Baptist Church 4650 Allendale Road, Wichita Falls The Forum 2120 Speedway Ave., Wichita Falls Western Hills Baptist Church 5107 Ridgecrest, Wichita Falls Faith Lodge #1158 3503 Kemp Ave., Wichita Falls MSU Texas Clark Student Center, RM Comanche Suites 3410 Taft Blvd., Wichita Falls Kamay VFD 8537 SH 258 W, Kamay Texas Highway Department 1601 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls Wesley United Methodist Church 1526 Weeks St., Wichita Falls First Baptist Church at Sheppard 2101 Puckett Road, Wichita Falls Legacy Church of God 1420 TX-11 Loop, Wichita Falls Cameron Gardens VFD 153 FM 1740, Wichita Falls Commissioner Pct. 2 Bldg. 102 West College, Burkburnett 10th & Broad Church of Christ 1319 10th Street, Wichita Falls Region IX Education Center 301 Loop 11, Wichita Falls First Baptist Family Center 300 W Bank, Iowa Park First Baptist Church in Iowa Park 411 S Wall, Iowa Park Martin Luther King Center 1100 Smith, Wichita Falls Jefferson Baptist Church 401 Jefferson St., Wichita Falls Mercy Church 3101 McNiel, Wichita Falls Life Church 4350 Seymour Hwy., Wichita Falls Floral Heights United Methodist Church 2215 10th Street, Wichita Falls Haws Rd. Community Church 2635 Haws Road, Iowa Park First Baptist Church in Electra 406 W Garrison, Electra

Wilbarger County

LOCATION ADDRESS Wilbarger County Auditorium 2100 Yamparika St., Vernon Vernon Housing Authority 1111 Ross Street, Vernon Willbarger County Commissioner Courtroom 1700 Willbargar St., Room 12, Vernon Calvary Baptist Church 2101 Yucca Lane, Vernon

Young County

LOCATION ADDRESS North Central Texas College in Graham 928 Cherry St, Graham

