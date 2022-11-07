Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at barbecue restaurant

Raleigh Police Department was called to Clyde Cooper's Barbeque after a woman said she received "pink meat."
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.

In the 911 call, the woman, whose voice has been altered, said the meat she ordered from Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue on South Wilmington Street was pink, and she wanted it to be cooked longer or exchanged.

“They’re saying the meat is supposed to be pink,” the caller says, claiming she was denied a refund or trade for her order.

The barbecue restaurant, which has been in downtown Raleigh since 1938, took to social media to address the incident.

Clyde Cooper’s Barbecue said the owner and employees tried to explain to the woman that barbecue turns pink when it is smoked, and even if it were cooked for longer, it would stay pink.

They said they also gave the woman chicken when she was unhappy with the smoked pork.

The restaurant said they were shocked when police showed up about 10 minutes later.

“We had no idea she called the cops because, again, there was no real issue, everything seemed fine, and we all had a good laugh about someone not being willing to listen to reason and teaching about the smoke process,” Clyde Cooper’s BBQ wrote.

They said the woman gave them a one-star review after the incident.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“We’re focusing on what can we do to improve academic performance for all of our students."
The future of Kirby Middle School part 2
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Check out the highlights and scores from the final week of the high school football regular...
BLITZ ON 6 HIGHLIGHTS - Week 11
Governor of Texas
Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in WF
Sidney Donnell Garcia was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
UPDATED: WFPD says Garcia involved in multiple shootings

Latest News

Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Community celebrates Veterans Day at annual parade
Bob Barrow explained the details of the Wichita Falls Art Battle.
WF Art Battle Interview
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
MSU Texas fraternity hosts 34th Box-A-Thon
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Seymour vs Petrolia football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights
Archer City vs Munday football highlights