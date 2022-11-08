Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church in Wichita Falls is continuing a tradition of hosting an annual soup luncheon for election-day voters.

The Church of the Good Shepherd’s event is something the church and community look forward to every year.

This is a time for the parishioners and volunteers to serve, break bread and eat soup of course. For the last nine decades, the Church of the Good Shepherd has held this tradition of hosting an election luncheon.

