Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A local church in Wichita Falls is continuing a tradition of hosting an annual soup luncheon for election-day voters.

The Church of the Good Shepherd’s event is something the church and community look forward to every year.

This is a time for the parishioners and volunteers to serve, break bread and eat soup of course. For the last nine decades, the Church of the Good Shepherd has held this tradition of hosting an election luncheon.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Jeremiah Taylor.
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Election Day is expected to bring in large crowds of voters and what you bring to the polls...
Are you ready to vote? Here’s what you need at the polls

Latest News

Nearly 21,000 Wichita County voters weighed in during early voting, accounting for only 26.6%...
Wichita County early voting totals drop
Election Day is expected to bring in large crowds of voters and what you bring to the polls...
Are you ready to vote? Here’s what you need at the polls
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising...
Noem, Smith enter final stretch in gubernatorial race