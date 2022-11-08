Email City Guide
The League of Women Voters has an Election Day message

Betty Richie emphasizes why every vote matters during midterm elections.
By Norman Garcia
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The League of Women Voters of Wichita Falls wanted to emphasize the importance of voting.

Betty Richie, President of the League of Women Voters, said that every vote counts especially in midterms. Midterms are known to be less popular among voters, but Wichita County has plenty of important issues on the ballot.

You can find polling locations here.

