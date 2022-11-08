Email City Guide
A strong cold front will arrive Thursday

By Garrett James
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have a high of 80 with overcast skies and a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Wednesday, temps will climb into the low 80s with generally sunny skies. Cooler weather will return to the area starting Thursday.

Thursday, we will have a high of 75 with overcast skies. However, a strong cold front will arrive Thursday causing temps to fall drastically. Our high on Friday will only be 54 with a low of 32. Some places in Texoma may see their first freeze of the season this weekend.

