Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Third grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher

Atlanta 3rd grader dresses up as his favorite author: his homeroom teacher
By Sawyer Buccy and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Many people remember that one teacher who changed their lives. One student in Atlanta made sure his teacher knew how much he means to him.

“He is a really inspiring teacher,” said 8-year-old Luke Perry.

Luke knew exactly who he wanted to dress up as for Book Character and Author Day at Morris Brandon Elementary School, Atlanta News First reported.

Dressed in a tan suit, bald cap and a pocket square, Luke paid homage to his homeroom teacher, Joe Freeman.

“He is really good at teaching us. He is always trying to get us ready for fourth grade,” Luke said.

Freeman is a 20-year educator and a firm believer in the power of mentoring.

“I make every child feel heard, feel seen. That has been the goal since the beginning for me,” Freeman said.

Along with connecting with kids in the classroom, Freeman started a children’s book series.

“The first one deals with self-esteem, the second one deals with friendship, the third one deals with a child who is autistic,” he said.

He also started a STEM-focused after-school program, where students learn robotics and engineering.

Freeman has focused his entire career on connecting with kids, and Luke’s Book Character and Author Day outfit was a reminder that his work is making an impact.

“Because of the mentorship, because I am in the building, because I teach, I am in education, because I write books, it allows me to be in front of these kids that sometimes don’t look like me, don’t sound like me, don’t have my background, but they can see themselves in me,” Freeman said.

Copyright 2022 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Jeremiah Taylor.
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Election Day is expected to bring in large crowds of voters and what you bring to the polls...
Are you ready to vote? Here’s what you need at the polls

Latest News

Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
This photo provided by Fayette County Detention Center shows Sophia Rosing. University of...
Student accused in racist attack withdraws from University of Kentucky
FILE - A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery...
Winning ticket sold for $2.04B Powerball jackpot
A Tyrannosaurus rex skull excavated from South Dakota is on display at Sotheby's in New York...
200-pound dinosaur skull expected to sell for $15 million
A still image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's GOES Image Viewer...
Tropical Storm Nicole churns toward Bahamas, Florida