WFPD officer saves 16-year-old after fentanyl overdose

Wichita Falls Police Department officer Steven Pinkstaff.
Wichita Falls Police Department officer Steven Pinkstaff.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls police officer used Narcan Monday night to save a 16-year-old who had reportedly overdosed on Fentanyl, according to police department officials.

WFPD said officers were called to the 4500 block of Kell West Blvd around 6:26 p.m. in reference to the victim. They arrived and found an unresponsive 16-year-old on the ground next to a vehicle in a parking lot.

RELATED STORY: WFPD officer speaks after saving fentanyl overdose victim in October

The officers determined the victim had overdosed on Fentanyl, and officer Steven Pinkstaff reportedly administered a dose of Narcan to the victim.

Police said the victim responded to the Narcan dose and was taken to United Regional, where he is expected to recover.

“We are proud of officer Pinkstaff for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed,” The Wichita Falls Police Department said in a statement.

Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
