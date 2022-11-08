WFPD officer saves 16-year-old after fentanyl overdose

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls police officer used Narcan Monday night to save a 16-year-old who had reportedly overdosed on Fentanyl, according to police department officials.

WFPD said officers were called to the 4500 block of Kell West Blvd around 6:26 p.m. in reference to the victim. They arrived and found an unresponsive 16-year-old on the ground next to a vehicle in a parking lot.

The officers determined the victim had overdosed on Fentanyl, and officer Steven Pinkstaff reportedly administered a dose of Narcan to the victim.

Police said the victim responded to the Narcan dose and was taken to United Regional, where he is expected to recover.

“We are proud of officer Pinkstaff for his decisive action that provided time for this young man to receive the medical attention he needed,” The Wichita Falls Police Department said in a statement.

