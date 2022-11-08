Workforce Solutions North Texas to host job fair

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is set to host its annual job fair on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

The Hiring Red, White and You job fair will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bill Bartley Family YMCA. 70 employers will be available to talk with anyone seeking employment.

Workforce Solutions North Texas officials have offered to help anyone who is wanting to polish up their resume. You can call the following numbers if you need help:

Wichita Falls (940) 322-1801, option 2

Bowie (940) 872-2424

Graham (940) 549-6363

Vernon (940) 552-9381

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.