Workforce Solutions North Texas to host job fair

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas is set to host its annual job fair on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022.

The Hiring Red, White and You job fair will happen from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bill Bartley Family YMCA. 70 employers will be available to talk with anyone seeking employment.

Workforce Solutions North Texas officials have offered to help anyone who is wanting to polish up their resume. You can call the following numbers if you need help:

  • Wichita Falls (940) 322-1801, option 2
  • Bowie (940) 872-2424
  • Graham (940) 549-6363
  • Vernon (940) 552-9381

