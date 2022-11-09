Email City Guide
2022 General Election results for Texoma

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!

Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.

Baylor County

Baylor County Commissioner, Pct. 4
CANDIDATEVOTES
Charles Piatt (D)80
Jim Strout (R)242

Clay County

Bellevue ISD - Proposition A
VOTES FORVOTES AGAINST
Bellevue ISD - Proposition B
VOTES FORVOTES AGAINST

Foard County

Foard County Judge
CANDIDATEVOTES
Mark Christopher (R)287
John Thomas (I)256

Montague County

Bowie ISD Board of Trustees - Place 3
CANDIDATEVOTES
Brooke Bishop Hunter
Jeff (Coach) Jackson

Wichita County

City View ISD Board of Trustees - At Large
CANDIDATEVOTES
Charlotte Beaver262
Dayton Collins49
Bryan David Reitsma172
Susan Robertson186
Wichita County Judge
CANDIDATEVOTES
Janaye Evans (D)4,399
Jim Johnson (R)15,151
Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees - At Large
CANDIDATEVOTES
Sandy Camp7,042
Mark Hood4,809
Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees - District 5
CANDIDATEVOTES
Tom Bursey574
Jim Johnson1,488

