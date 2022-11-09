2022 General Election results for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!

Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.

Baylor County

Baylor County Commissioner, Pct. 4

CANDIDATE VOTES Charles Piatt (D) 80 Jim Strout (R) 242

Clay County

Bellevue ISD - Proposition A

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Bellevue ISD - Proposition B

VOTES FOR VOTES AGAINST

Foard County

Foard County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Mark Christopher (R) 287 John Thomas (I) 256

Montague County

Bowie ISD Board of Trustees - Place 3

CANDIDATE VOTES Brooke Bishop Hunter Jeff (Coach) Jackson

Wichita County

City View ISD Board of Trustees - At Large

CANDIDATE VOTES Charlotte Beaver 262 Dayton Collins 49 Bryan David Reitsma 172 Susan Robertson 186

Wichita County Judge

CANDIDATE VOTES Janaye Evans (D) 4,399 Jim Johnson (R) 15,151

Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees - At Large

CANDIDATE VOTES Sandy Camp 7,042 Mark Hood 4,809

Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees - District 5

CANDIDATE VOTES Tom Bursey 574 Jim Johnson 1,488

