2022 General Election results for Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The 2022 General Election is here!
Election results from local races across Texoma will be listed on this page as they are released.
Baylor County
Baylor County Commissioner, Pct. 4
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Charles Piatt (D)
|80
|Jim Strout (R)
|242
Clay County
Bellevue ISD - Proposition A
Bellevue ISD - Proposition B
Foard County
Foard County Judge
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Mark Christopher (R)
|287
|John Thomas (I)
|256
Montague County
Bowie ISD Board of Trustees - Place 3
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Brooke Bishop Hunter
|Jeff (Coach) Jackson
Wichita County
City View ISD Board of Trustees - At Large
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Charlotte Beaver
|262
|Dayton Collins
|49
|Bryan David Reitsma
|172
|Susan Robertson
|186
Wichita County Judge
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Janaye Evans (D)
|4,399
|Jim Johnson (R)
|15,151
Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees - At Large
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Sandy Camp
|7,042
|Mark Hood
|4,809
Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees - District 5
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|Tom Bursey
|574
|Jim Johnson
|1,488
Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.