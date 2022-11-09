30 WFISD teachers given West Teaching Excellence Award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials visited 24 schools on Wednesday to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners.

The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983, and the honor is provided by the West Foundation. District officials said the 30 teachers selected this year are considered “tops in the field” of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.

The West Foundation reportedly looks for candidates who “exhibit a positive attitude, classroom enthusiasm, poise, and dedication to their teaching craft.” Teachers are nominated by their principals.

Each teacher also received a $3,000 monetary gift from the West Foundation this year.

The 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners are:

Maria Anguiano, Lamar Elementary

Kathy Ballard, Haynes Elementary

Cynthia Barnhill, Lamar Elementary

Brett Batchelor, Jefferson Elementary

Kayci Bell, Fain Elementary

Rebecca Buck, Hirschi High School

Leslie Callahan, Kirby Middle School

Gicela Chavez, Brook Village

Angela Christian, Crockett Elementary

Cindy Edwards, Wichita Falls High School

Terri Gunkel, Fain Elementary

Vickie Harding, Rider High School

La’Chandra Hooper, Sheppard Elementary

Milea Huckeby, McNiel Middle School

Virginia Hudak, Burgess Elementary

Vanessa Liston, Booker T. Washington Elementary

Tracy Little, Franklin Elementary

Kelli Marion, West Foundation Elementary

Matthew McDonald, Barwise Middle School

Stephanie Musquiz, Franklin Elementary

Maritza Pacheco, Zundy Elementary

Jaren Parker, Fowler Elementary

Tandy Roberts, Career Education Center

Anjelica Rojo, Scotland Park Elementary

Stacie Scarborough, Farris Early Childhood Center

Shayla Schelter, West Foundation Elementary

Tangela Shrubs, Cunningham Elementary

Cleveland Wallerich, Rider High School

Chris Wilbur, Career Education Center

Allison Wilson, Milam Elementary

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.