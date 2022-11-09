30 WFISD teachers given West Teaching Excellence Award
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD officials visited 24 schools on Wednesday to greet 30 teachers who were named 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners.
The West Teaching Excellence Awards have been a district tradition since 1983, and the honor is provided by the West Foundation. District officials said the 30 teachers selected this year are considered “tops in the field” of WFISD’s 1,000 teachers.
The West Foundation reportedly looks for candidates who “exhibit a positive attitude, classroom enthusiasm, poise, and dedication to their teaching craft.” Teachers are nominated by their principals.
Each teacher also received a $3,000 monetary gift from the West Foundation this year.
The 2022 West Teaching Excellence Award winners are:
- Maria Anguiano, Lamar Elementary
- Kathy Ballard, Haynes Elementary
- Cynthia Barnhill, Lamar Elementary
- Brett Batchelor, Jefferson Elementary
- Kayci Bell, Fain Elementary
- Rebecca Buck, Hirschi High School
- Leslie Callahan, Kirby Middle School
- Gicela Chavez, Brook Village
- Angela Christian, Crockett Elementary
- Cindy Edwards, Wichita Falls High School
- Terri Gunkel, Fain Elementary
- Vickie Harding, Rider High School
- La’Chandra Hooper, Sheppard Elementary
- Milea Huckeby, McNiel Middle School
- Virginia Hudak, Burgess Elementary
- Vanessa Liston, Booker T. Washington Elementary
- Tracy Little, Franklin Elementary
- Kelli Marion, West Foundation Elementary
- Matthew McDonald, Barwise Middle School
- Stephanie Musquiz, Franklin Elementary
- Maritza Pacheco, Zundy Elementary
- Jaren Parker, Fowler Elementary
- Tandy Roberts, Career Education Center
- Anjelica Rojo, Scotland Park Elementary
- Stacie Scarborough, Farris Early Childhood Center
- Shayla Schelter, West Foundation Elementary
- Tangela Shrubs, Cunningham Elementary
- Cleveland Wallerich, Rider High School
- Chris Wilbur, Career Education Center
- Allison Wilson, Milam Elementary
