Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

CDC investigating listeria outbreak possibly linked to meats, cheeses sold at deli counters

FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses...
FILE: The CDC is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters.(CDC / Dr. Balasubr Swaminathan; Peggy Hayes)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a listeria outbreak possibly connected to deli meats and cheese sold at deli counters in several states.

Sixteen cases have been reported since April 2021, according to the CDC. Of those, one person died and 13 were hospitalized.

Cases have been reported in California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York.

While the CDC believes the cases are likely linked to deli meats and cheeses sold at deli counters, their investigators are still working to identify any specific products that may be contaminated.

The CDC said it is difficult to identify a singular source of the outbreak because of listeria can spread easily in a deli environment and persist on equipment for a long time.

There are no active recalls related to the outbreak investigation.

The CDC is warning people at high risk of severe listeria illness, such as pregnant people and people over the age of 65, to take precautions. They advise people at high risk not to eat meats or cheeses from a deli counter, clean out their refrigerator and call their doctor if they’re experiencing symptoms.

More information on the outbreak investigation can be found on the CDC’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
2022 General Election results for Texoma
2022 General Election results for Texoma
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election

Latest News

Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of starving dogs living in deplorable conditions.
‘Deplorable conditions’: Workers rescue 50 urine-soaked, matted dogs from home
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on midterm election results
Mortgage wire fraud
Mortgage wire fraud could cost you thousands of dollars as scammers wait to intercept your savings
The suspect's bond was set at $250,000.
16-year-old faces capital murder charge