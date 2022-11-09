OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklaunion Water Supply Corp public water system issued a boil order on Tuesday after a water line reportedly broke.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Oklaunion Water Supply Corp issues boil order (Oklaunion Water Supply Corp)

