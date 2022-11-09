Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Oklaunion Water Supply Corp issues boil order

Oklaunion is located in Wilbarger County.
Oklaunion is located in Wilbarger County.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAUNION, Texas (KAUZ) - The Oklaunion Water Supply Corp public water system issued a boil order on Tuesday after a water line reportedly broke.

All customers should boil their water prior to consumption, including before washing their hands or face, brushing their teeth and drinking.

Children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Oklaunion Water Supply Corp issues boil order
Oklaunion Water Supply Corp issues boil order(Oklaunion Water Supply Corp)

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Jeremiah Taylor.
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election
Police Lights
WFPD investigating death of 3-year-old
Election Day is expected to bring in large crowds of voters and what you bring to the polls...
Are you ready to vote? Here’s what you need at the polls

Latest News

Wichita Falls Police Department officer Steven Pinkstaff.
WFPD officer saves 16-year-old after fentanyl overdose
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
Church of the Good Shepherd hosts soup luncheon for voters
Betty Richie emphasizes why every vote counts.
LVM Interview