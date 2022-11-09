Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police: Elementary school teacher accused of sexually assaulting student, more victims sought

Walker Richardson
Walker Richardson(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas have arrested an elementary school teacher who has been accused of sexually assaulting a student.

According to a news release, 52-year-old Walker Richardson is accused of sexually assaulting a student while he worked at an elementary school near downtown Las Vegas.

Richardson was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for sexual assault against a child less than 14 and kidnapping of a minor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are asking for anyone who may have been a victim of Richardson or has information about this crime to contact the Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Records found by KVVU indicate that Richardson was employed with the Clark County School District.

A letter was sent to Sunrise Acres Elementary parents and guardians from the school’s principal Jennifer Boeddeker informing them of the arrest. She also said parents are encouraged to reach out to the school for concerns about their child’s safety.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
2022 General Election results for Texoma
2022 General Election results for Texoma
Officials say investigators found a man and a woman shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide at...
2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
Here are all the Election Day voting locations across Texoma.
Where to vote for the November 2022 election

Latest News

Officials in Houston say workers rescued dozens of starving dogs living in deplorable conditions.
‘Deplorable conditions’: Workers rescue 50 urine-soaked, matted dogs from home
FILE - Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 4, 2022. Twitter has begun adding...
Musk seeks to reassure advertisers on Twitter after chaos
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on midterm election results
Mortgage wire fraud
Mortgage wire fraud could cost you thousands of dollars as scammers wait to intercept your savings
The suspect's bond was set at $250,000.
16-year-old faces capital murder charge