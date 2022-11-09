A strong cold front arrives Thursday evening

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, temps will climb into the low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Cooler weather will return to the area starting Thursday. Thursday, we will have a high of 73 with overcast skies. However, a strong cold front will arrive Thursday, making temps fall drastically.

This cold front will have a few showers and thunderstorms along it, but no severe weather is expected. Our high on Friday will only be 50, with a low of 29. Some places in Texoma may see their first freeze of the season this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.